Where to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live for free in the USA: 2024–25 King's Cup

Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad will face against each other in the 2024–25 King’s Cup quarterfinal, promising an exciting showdown. Fans can watch the action live, with broadcasts available across multiple platforms to ensure they don’t miss a moment. Check out all the viewing options to stay tuned!

[Watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The King’s Cup‘s most anticipated showdown pits the top two teams in the Saudi Pro League against each other in a clash brimming with excitement. Al Hilal, last season’s dominant force, appeared poised to sweep all trophies again this year.

However, their fiercest competition in the league isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Al Nassr but Al-Ittihad, the current Pro League leaders with a two-point edge over Al Hilal. As they now vie for a spot in the King’s Cup semifinals, this matchup between two powerhouse clubs carries all the intensity of an early final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad match be played?

Al-Hilal will face off against Al-Ittihad for the 2024–25 King’s Cup quarterfinal this Tuesday, January 7. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Marcos Leonardo of Al-Hilal – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Advertisement

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

see also Al Hilal star Neymar shows improved form in a friendly ahead of his potential return to the SPL

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad in the USA

Watch this 2024/2025 King’s Cup showdown between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad live in the USA on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Additional viewing options include FS2, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.