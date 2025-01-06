After Vinicius Jr. received a red card during Real Madrid’s La Liga clash against Valencia, controversy has arisen regarding his potential suspension. The Brazilian star featured in Los Blancos’ Copa del Rey match on Monday, where they defeated Deportivo Minera 5-0, but questions remain about his availability for the Spanish Super Cup.

The Spanish disciplinary committee is set to convene on Tuesday, Jan. 7, to decide on the Brazilian’s potential suspension. He was sent off after striking Valencia’s goalkeeper, Stole Dimitrievski, in the face while the ball was not in play. Although the incident wasn’t deemed egregious, referee Soto Grado classified it as aggression without the ball after consulting VAR.

According to the rulebook, this kind of action would entail a suspension of one to three matches, if they took the article 130 of the Disciplinary Code. It states: “Acting violently during the course of play or as a direct result of any incident within the game, provided the action creates a risk but does not cause harmful or injurious consequences.” It further specifies: “If the action described in the previous paragraph occurs outside the context of play, without the possibility of contesting the ball or when play is stopped, it will be punished with a suspension of two to three matches.”

However, it could be a problem for Real Madrid, if the Committee decides that the applicable article is 103, which refers to “Aggressions.” This article states: “Assaulting another person without causing injury, with the determining factor of intent being the circumstance that the action takes place either while play is stopped or at such a distance from where the play is occurring that it is impossible to intervene in the action, will be punished with a suspension of four to twelve matches.”

Vinicius Jr Real Madrid reacts towards Stole Dimitrievski of Valencia CF after an earlier incident (Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Real Madrid expect only a two-match suspension

According to AS, Real Madrid expect for Vinicius to receive a two-match suspension, and since it is a minor sanction, he would serve it in La Liga, during Real Madrid’s next two league games: against Las Palmas on January 19 and Valladolid on January 25. So, he would be free to play in the Spanish Super Cup. However, if he receives a four-match suspension, things would be different.

In that sense, an appeal has been prepared with the aim of reducing the penalty if the Appeals Committee deems it appropriate. Ahead of Madrid’s match against Deportivo Minera, coach Carlo Ancelotti said that Vinicius deserved a yellow card, and that Vinicius was “sad” and “apologized.”

Real Madrid to face Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid will travel to Saudi Arabia to play the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup, in which they will face Mallorca at King Abdullah Sport City KASC Stadium on Thursday, January 9th. Meanwhile, Barcelona and Athletic Club will face each other for the other semi-final on Wednesday, Jan. 8th.