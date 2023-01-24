Though Carlo Ancelotti’s job looks more than safe, Real Madrid reportedly have a shortlist of potential coaching candidates for the future.

A club like Real Madrid never sleeps. We might be talking about the reigning UEFA Champions League and LaLiga champions, but the Merengues are constantly thinking about the future and that means they’re always prepared for what’s next.

Carlo Ancelotti is nowhere near in danger of losing his job, since he’s been instrumental in Los Blancos’ return to prominence both locally and internationally. However, that doesn’t mean the board is not tracking potential managers for the future.

Carletto is under contract through 2024, and while many would expect him to continue beyond that date, the club is reportedly keeping an eye on other managers in case the Italian coach doesn’t stay.

Former Real Madrid player reportedly on the Merengues’ radar

According to Alejandro Alcazar of Sport, Real Madrid are monitoring the progress of Xabi Alonso as head coach. The former Spain international, who played for La Casablanca between 2009 and 2015, is currently at the helm of Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso, a 3x World Cup veteran (winner of the 2010 tournament), had a decorated playing career, featuring for the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich. He started his coaching career at La Fabrica (Real Madrid’s academy) before taking over at Real Sociedad B.

After promoting the Spanish team to the second division, Alonso took charge of Leverkusen halfway through the 2022-23 season and quickly turned their fortunes around. The Spaniard took Bayer from the deeper zone of the Bundesliga table to the top spots, with a 5-1-2 record in 8 games.

Real Madrid are not expected to make a managerial change in the foreseeable, but the front office still makes sure to be a step ahead and study the best alternatives if needed. Alonso is just getting started, but his impressive start is already being noticed.