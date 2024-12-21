Carlo Ancelotti confirms the return of a very important player for Real Madrid

If there is one thing Real Madrid fans take immense pride in, it is their team’s incredible resilience. The most important characteristic of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad is their adaptability in the face of adversity. With Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, and David Alaba all sidelined, almost the entire defensive backline is out. However, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the return of a key player.

“David Alaba will be back in team training on December 30th and he will be ready to play around mid-January,” affirmed Carlo Ancelotti, who also added: “He’s coming back. It’s an excellent news.” Alaba has been sidelined since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury on December 18, 2023. He has missed 59 games since then, and his anticipated return in mid-January has already delighted the fans. In his absence, players like Aurelien Tchouameni, a defensive midfielder, have been forced to step in at central defense due to the injury crisis.

The situation had sparked considerable concern, especially after Spanish media outlet Onda Cero reported that Alaba might have to retire, citing cartilage damage in his knee and the possibility that he would not return to training. This news sent shockwaves through the soccer world. However, with Ancelotti’s comments, it is clear that the reports were exaggerated, and Real Madrid fans are now eagerly awaiting the reunion of their top central defensive pairing: Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

David Alaba’s return to the field will be the energy boost Real Madrid needs to climb back up the Champions League standings, as they are currently in 20th place and would be forced to play a qualifying round to qualify for the round of 16. In addition, they will be able to have more alternatives to rotate minutes between players and be able to compete in LaLiga against Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona who are in the league contention.

June 1, 2024, London, United Kingdom: David Alaba (Real Madrid) during Champions League 2024 final game (2:0) between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. Final Score: Borussia Dortmund 0 – 2 Real Madrid London United Kingdom

David Alaba’s impact on Real Madrid

David Alaba joined Real Madrid on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, where he had established himself as one of the best left-sided central defenders following his shift from left-back. His role in Bayern’s defensive setup was so crucial that Real Madrid signed him with the expectation of him being an immediate starter and making a significant impact.

Alaba’s arrival at Madrid was somewhat hindered by a series of muscular issues, which kept him out of a few matches. However, before suffering his ACL injury, he had already begun to make a difference, partnering with Antonio Rudiger in central defense and relegating the previously starting Eder Militao to the bench. His return promises to bring greater defensive stability and improved ball distribution to the team. Alaba’s wealth of experience will be key in enhancing Real Madrid’s overall performance as they aim for success in the second half of the season.