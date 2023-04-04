Not long after Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the Gulf state, another Saudi Arabian giant reportedly made an astonishing offer to Lionel Messi. Check out here how much the Argentine star would make.

Even though his final months at Manchester United left a lot to be desired, Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the world by joining Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr earlier this year. But what if Lionel Messi follows in the Portuguese's footsteps?

The Argentine superstar is reaching the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, and his future in the French capital looks up in the air. Not only did he struggle to settle in the Ligue 1, he's also been heavily criticized by PSG fans and the French media.

Of course, Messi controls his own destiny and he has many options. Going back to Barcelona would make sense, but of course, he won't be lacking in offers. In fact, he reportedly received an astonishing offer recently.

Report: Al Hilal offer Messi more lucrative deal than Ronaldo's

According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal have sent Messi an official offer worth more than €400 million a season. Yes, that's right. They're reportedly willing to make him, by far, the highest-paid player on Earth.

Of course, it would overshadow the mind-blowing deal Al Nassr gave Ronaldo. The Portuguese star reportedly signed a contract worth €200 million a year. Needless to say, those are unbelievable numbers. But Al Hilal look ready to double that salary for Messi.

However, not even that kind of money would make Messi leave Europe. The Argentine is believed to be keen on staying in the Old Continent, while Barcelona wait for authorization to make him an offer.