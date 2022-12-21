Thanks to a string of stellar performances in the World Cup, Enzo Fernandez saw his star rise even higher and even hoisted the World Cup title with Argentina. Now, it appears as though has has chosen his next destination.

Enzo Fernandez, a midfielder for Benfica, was not Argentina's first option coming into the World Cup, but he ended up becoming a crucial cog for them. With a high number of touches, passes, and tackles in the final triumph against France, it's no surprise that the 21-year-old was awarded Young Player of the Tournament in Qatar.

Not quite a year has passed since the Portuguese club accomplished what no other club would touch: they signed Enzo Fernandez. The young star's contract with River Plate had a €12 million release clause, which was exercised.

While many Benfica fans are enthusiastic, even the most positive-thinking among them could not have predicted the player's meteoric rise to prominence in such a short period. The Eagles' are not willing to let Enzo go for anything less than his eye-watering release clause, which has driven up his price tag to a €120 million release clause.

Liverpool could snatch Enzo Fernandez out of Real Madrid's hands

Although Real Madrid and other clubs have shown interest, Argentina's World Cup-winning forward Enzo Fernandez prefers a transfer to Premier League powerhouse Liverpool. Recent rumors have it that the 21-year-old is even close to finalizing a transfer to Liverpool.

The rising central midfielder reportedly has a pre-agreement to join the Reds, according to the Argentine publication La Capital. Even as early as during the course of the World Cup, rumors spread that the Benfica ace had agreed to terms with Jurgen Klopp's team and that he would be joining the club.

In addition, Portuguese media outlet O Jogo have described Liverpool as Fernandez's "priority," adding fuel to the fire of talk that he may be moving there. When the Reds attempt to sign the Qatar standout in 2023, they will have to compete with Real Madrid for his services.

Carlo Ancelotti plans to overhaul the roster for Los Blancos in the coming months in order to create a youthful team for the next years. However, the Whites, who had been hoping to sign the player, will be devastated by the news.