Jake Paul is reportedly in advanced negotiations to fight Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor‘s long-anticipated return to the UFC appears increasingly uncertain. While rumors swirl about a potential boxing match against Logan Paul in India, more recent reports suggest McGregor might face Jake Paul in a high-profile bout slated for sometime in mid-2025.

The last time McGregor entered the boxing ring was in 2017, when he was defeated by Floyd Mayweather in a much-hyped crossover event. Now, nearly eight years later, it seems a showdown with Paul is on the table, according to ESPN’s boxing correspondent Salvador Rodriguez.

On Monday, Rodriguez took to X (formerly Twitter) to report that sources had confirmed discussions for a Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor fights, with a potential venue in India for July, August or September.

A week ago, Paul addressed McGregor’s interest in a bout with him on X. “Now it all makes sense why Conor McGregor & his management team have been desperately trying to get MVP to negotiate for a fight between us,” Paul tweeted, adding fuel to the fire.

The YouTube star also made it clear that any potential match would need UFC president Dana White‘s approval. “The only way we’re willing to explore me vs. Conor in a pro boxing/MMA fight is if Dana White/UFC are at the table directly or make it clear they are ok with discussions,” Paul wrote, dismissing McGregor as “washed” and claiming the Irishman “needs the Pauls” to make a comeback.

What happened to Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul?

Meanwhile, McGregor has also expressed interest in a potential boxing exhibition against Logan Paul. The former UFC champion recently confirmed that he was in “preliminary agreements” with the Ambani family to face Logan in a boxing exhibition in India. “I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon,” McGregor said, adding more intrigue to his future in the sport.

Logan Paul, also a YouTuber and professional wrestler, has fought in four exhibition boxing matches, with mixed results, including a draw and a loss to KSI, a draw with Floyd Mayweather, and a win over MMA fighter Dillon Danis. However, his profile has grown significantly in WWE, where he captured the U.S. Championship in November 2023.

While negotiations for the India-based fight with Logan are reportedly underway, many are left questioning whether Logan Paul has decided to back out of the exhibition in favor of negotiating with Jake. If McGregor does decide to accept a boxing match rather than return to the UFC, some fans are already mocking the Irishman, calling it the end of his MMA career.

