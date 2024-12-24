Aaron Rodgers‘ tenure with the New York Jets has been far from ideal. Now, rumors are swirling about his potential release, and the quarterback has fired back at the team’s owner over his controversial managerial decisions.

Last year, the Jets pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Packers to acquire Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay was no longer interested in continuing with the veteran quarterback, making a trade the best course of action for both sides.

Unfortunately, Rodgers’ time with the Jets has fallen short of expectations. The Super Bowl XLV champion has struggled to find success, and speculation suggests his stint in the Big Apple might soon come to an end.

Aaron Rodgers fires back at Jets’ owner over potential release

The 2024 NFL season is winding down, but the Jets’ playoff hopes were extinguished weeks ago. The AFC East team suffered a disastrous campaign, with glaring issues on both sides of the ball.

Naturally, Aaron Rodgers has become a prime target for criticism. He arrived with high expectations, advocated for specific roster moves, and failed to deliver the success the franchise had hoped for.

With the season ending on a sour note, reports are surfacing about the Jets possibly releasing Rodgers next year. The quarterback, however, is less than pleased with owner Woody Johnson’s controversial decision-making.

Recently, a report revealed that Johnson refused to trade for Jerry Jeudy, citing the wide receiver’s low Madden ratings. This focus on a video game reportedly stems from the influence of his teenage sons, who allegedly have significant sway over team decisions.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets on December 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl.

This revelation has sent shockwaves through the Jets’ roster. Rodgers, not one to shy away from controversy, joked about Johnson’s sons dictating team moves and sarcastically quipped about whether they’d also decide his fate with the team.

“Being released would be a first; being released by a teenager, that would also be a first,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “So, hey, I’m open to everything and I find the comedy in all of it. If that happens, hey, it’s a great story.”

Will the Jets draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Jets’ quarterback situation is murky heading into 2025. While rumors point to Aaron Rodgers’ potential departure, their draft position might not be ideal for selecting a top-tier replacement.

Currently holding the 8th overall pick, the Jets are eyeing a draft class with limited quarterback talent. Only Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are projected as first-round picks, leaving the Jets with tough choices ahead.

