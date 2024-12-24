Although the Indiana Hoosiers‘ season in the NCAAF was one of their best in years, the elimination by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish left a bittersweet feeling for the entire program. For this reason, Curt Cignetti is looking to double down for the upcoming season, and to replace Kurtis Rourke, the arrival of a new QB has been confirmed.

Coming from the California Golden Bears, Fernando Mendoza has agreed to join Indiana through the transfer portal. The quarterback has posted strong numbers despite his team’s results not backing him up.

The news was confirmed by ESPN’s college football insider Pete Thamel through his X (formerly Twitter) account @PeteThamel: “Source: Former Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza has committed to Indiana.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his final season wearing the Bears’ colors, Mendoza threw for 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. It remains to be seen in the coming weeks whether the coach will choose him as the team’s starting QB or take a different route.

California Golden Bears quarterback FERNANDO MENDOZA (15) throws a pass during the first quarter of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs the California Golden Bears NCAA, College League, USA football game at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC on November 8, 2024.

Advertisement

Not only is Rourke leaving Bloomington for next season, as backup QB Tayven Jackson has also decided to enter the transfer portal. This was confirmed by journalist Pete Thamel: “Indiana quarterback Tayven Jackson has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned.”

Advertisement

see also Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders shows support for his teammate Travis Hunter with strong message

Cignetti has added another weapon to the offense

Along with the crucial signing of Fernando Mendoza as quarterback, HC Curt Cignetti can feel more than confident about his offense, as he has also added a key running back for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Coming from Maryland, talented running back Roman Hemby arrives and could become an excellent complement to Mendoza in the Hoosiers‘ offense. The news was also confirmed by Pete Thamel through his X account.

“Source: Former Maryland RB Roman Hemby has signed with Indiana. He rushed for 607 yards and six touchdowns this year. He has 2,347 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground in his career,” Thamel stated.

Advertisement