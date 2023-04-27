Lionel Messi is close of a return to Barcelona, but some players inside the club won't help to make it possible. Check out the surprising details.

Lionel Messi wants to play for Barcelona. At least that's what every report indicates considering his PSG's tenure seems close to an end. Though he's been one of the best players in the season, the pressure doesn't stop in France after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup.

Messi's contract with PSG expires this summer and, as a consequence, the legend is free to negotiate with any club in the world. Barcelona want him to revamp the new project under coach Xavi Hernandez.

If Barcelona wish to sign Lionel Messi, they would have to make a lot of economical adjustments to fulfill the famous Financial Fair Play. They don't need any more problems with UEFA or La Liga. However, some players inside the club are not willing to make an effort to bring Messi.

Barcelona's players won't help to sign Lionel Messi

According to a report from Sport in Spain, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie are two of the players who won't accept a salary reduction in order to bring Lionel Messi. Though Barcelona are in a severe financial crisis, those names have made clear their position considering they signed for a free transfer during the summer.

The information points out that Barcelona needs to free space of around $250 million if they want to enroll Lionel Messi. That could only happen by selling players or agreeing to pay cuts.

Furthermore, in the process to sign Messi, there are many names close to an exit from Barcelona. Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Ferran Torres could be some of the pieces available in the market.