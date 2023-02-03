Santos Laguna will host Club America at Nuevo Corona stadium on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Santos Laguna vs Club America: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in your country

Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will present a battle between Santos Laguna and Club America at Nuevo Corona stadium. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

The tournament didn’t start well for Santos Laguna. A 3-0 loss against Tigres UANL wasn’t the best way to kick things off, but they were able to come back from that. They are now undefeated in their last three games with two wins and a tie that put them in the top five of the league.

For Club America the beginning wasn’t that sharp either. Their three draws in a row were a bit disappointing for a team that always aspire to win the title, although they had their first victory a few days ago. One of the four competitors that still haven’t been defeated got a 6-0 triumph over Mazatlan last Sunday.

Santos Laguna vs Club America: Kick-Off Time

Santos Laguna will receive Club America at Nuevo Corona stadium on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Saturday, February 4.

Mexico: 9:05 PM

United States: 10:05 PM (ET)

Santos Laguna vs Club America: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes