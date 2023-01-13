Real Madrid will play against Barcelona in what will be the 2023 Spanish Super Cup final game. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will face against each other at the King Fahd Stadium in what will be the 2023 Spanish Super Cup final game. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this interesting game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the United States through FuboTV (free trial).

It is the great final of the Spanish Super Cup, and nothing better than for a final of one of the most important tournaments in Spain than a final with its two best teams, in what will be a new edition of "El Clasico". Real Madrid and Barcelona, like so many other times, will define who will be the new champions of the tournament.

Both teams had very tough semifinals. In the case of Real Madrid, they beat Valencia on penalties after drawing 1- in the regulation 90 minutes and continuing with that result in overtime. Barcelona also equalized 1-1 in regulation time against Betis, although in extra time they ended 2-22, the "Cules" winning their place in the final through penalties.

Real Madrid 's probable lineup

Real Madrid suffered three injuries in the clash against Valencia, Lucas Vazquez (ankle), Eduardo Camavinga (knee) and Eder Militao (head) being replaced. Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy would enter since Vazquez and Militao were ruled out.

Real Madrid’s possible lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Kroos, Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius.

Barcelona 's probable lineup

Andreas Christensen and Alejandro Balde could enter the defense. Fati could replace Raphinha to join Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele, and Busquets would replace Gavi.

Barcelona 's possible lineup: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; F de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati.

