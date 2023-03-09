Thomas Müller took time to take a jab at PSG and Lionel Messi who were once again knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16.

Bayern Munich knocked out PSG from the UEFA Champions League with a convincing 3-0 aggregate win in the two legs. Despite PSG having the edge on possession, Bayern was able to be more effective and unified as a team.

The individual talents of PSG were once again not enough to defeat a team built on a solid foundation. Rumors have already begun to swirl about Kylian Mbappé possibly leaving the club and Lionel Messi possibly leaving for MLS as well.

For Thomas Müller, to add insult to injury the veteran forward took a “jab” at Lionel Messi as a parting gift as Bayern continues to roll on in Europe’s biggest club competition.

Thomas Müller trolls Lionel Messi

"Against Messi, things have always gone well at all levels in terms of results. At club level, our problem was Cristiano when he was at Real Madrid, but I have all the respect in the world for Messi's performance… Individually, it was incredible. (Messi) threw the team on his back. It is not easy to play against a team like the PSG", Müller stated to Kicker.

In total Müller has faced Messi 12 times and is the winner of 9 and loser of only 3. Against CR7, Müller played against the Portuguese superstar 11 times losing 6, drew 1, and won only 4.