Tigres UANL will host Monterrey on Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. This game between title contenders will be played at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in the US

Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will have a clash between top teams like Tigres UANL and Monterrey. The game will take place at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

Tigres UANL are a regular title candidate in Mexico for the roster they have. This season they are in the third place, but they have been inconsistent lately. Especially because they lost their last two matchups at home, so they need to get better there in order to continue climbing.

Monterrey are by far the best team in the league right now. They have one defeat in their record, although that one came in the first game of the season. From then on, their run includes a 10-match undefeated streak with nine wins.

When will Tigres UANL vs Monterrey be played?

Tigres UANL will battle with Monterrey on Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Saturday, March 18. The game will be played at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León.

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Monterrey in the US

The game between Tigres UANL and Monterrey on Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.