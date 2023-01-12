Tigres UANL will receive Pachuca in what will be the Matchday 2 f the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Tigres UANL will face Pachuca for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will be one of the most interesting games of Matchday 2 not only because there are two very good teams that will play against each other, but also because they are the ones that obtained the most resounding victories in Matchday 1 and by goal difference they rank first and second. place in the standings.

On the one hand there will be the last champions, Pachuca, who are now looking for the Clausura and their start could not have been better: nothing less than a 5-1 against Puebla. Their rivals also had an auspicious start. Tigres UANL defeated Santos Laguna as visitors, who were 3rd in the regular phase in the Apertura. Both teams promise a lot and the game between them will be very interesting.

Tigres UANL vs Pachuca: Date

The game for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Tigres UANL and Pachuca will be played at the Estadio Universitario this Sunday, January 14 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Tigres UANL vs Pachuca

This Matchday 2 game of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Tigres UANL and Pachuca will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

