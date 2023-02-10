Tigres UANL host Pumas UNAM on Matchday 6 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.
Tigres UANL suffered a major hit after losing Diego Cocca, who is new coach of the national team in Mexico. That changes everything and now, in a sudden decision, Marco Antonio 'Chima' Ruiz is in charge for the rest of the season. So far, they are in third-place of the standings with eleven points just behind Pachuca and Monterrey.
Last Sunday, Pumas UNAM had almost three points secured at home against Atlas, but received a last minute goal. Even with all the doubts around new coach Rafael Puente Jr, they have responded well. Eight points in five matches and Top-5 team of the table. The problem is that Pumas only have one point on the road.
Tigres UNAL vs Pumas UNAM: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 10:05 PM
Australia: 11:05 AM (AEST) (Sunday)
Bangladesh: 7:05 AM (Sunday)
Belgium: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Brazil: 10:05 PM
Canada: 8:05 PM
Croatia: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Denmark: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Egypt: 3:05 AM (Sunday)
France: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Germany: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Ghana: 1:05 AM (Sunday)
Greece: 3:05 AM (Sunday)
India: 6:35 AM (Sunday)
Indonesia: 9:05 AM (Sunday)
Ireland: 1:05 AM (Sunday)
Israel: 3:05 AM (Sunday)
Italy: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Jamaica: 8:05 PM
Kenya: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Malaysia: 9:05 AM (Sunday)
Mexico: 7:05 PM
Morocco: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Netherlands: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
New Zealand: 2:05 PM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Norway: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Philippines: 9:05 AM (Sunday)
Poland: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Portugal: 1:05 AM (Sunday)
Saudi Arabia: 4:05 AM (Sunday)
Serbia: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Singapore: 9:05 AM (Sunday)
South Africa: 3:05 AM (Sunday)
Spain: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Sweden: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
Switzerland: 2:05 AM (Sunday)
UAE: 5:05 AM (Sunday)
UK: 1:05 AM (Sunday)
United States: 8:05 PM
Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: Sky HD, TUDN
Dominican Republic: Sky HD, TUDN
El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN
Guatemala: Sky HD, TUDN
Honduras: Sky HD, TUDN
Mexico: Canal 5 (Televisa), TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Sky HD, VIX+, Afizzionados
Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN
Panama: Sky HD, TUDN
United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW