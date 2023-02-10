Tigres UANL and Pumas UNAM clash on Matchday 6 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Tigres UANL host Pumas UNAM on Matchday 6 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM online free in the US on FuboTV]

Tigres UANL suffered a major hit after losing Diego Cocca, who is new coach of the national team in Mexico. That changes everything and now, in a sudden decision, Marco Antonio 'Chima' Ruiz is in charge for the rest of the season. So far, they are in third-place of the standings with eleven points just behind Pachuca and Monterrey.

Last Sunday, Pumas UNAM had almost three points secured at home against Atlas, but received a last minute goal. Even with all the doubts around new coach Rafael Puente Jr, they have responded well. Eight points in five matches and Top-5 team of the table. The problem is that Pumas only have one point on the road.

Tigres UNAL vs Pumas UNAM: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:05 PM

Australia: 11:05 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 7:05 AM (Sunday)

Belgium: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Brazil: 10:05 PM

Canada: 8:05 PM

Croatia: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Denmark: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Egypt: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

France: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Germany: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Ghana: 1:05 AM (Sunday)

Greece: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

India: 6:35 AM (Sunday)

Indonesia: 9:05 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 1:05 AM (Sunday)

Israel: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

Italy: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Jamaica: 8:05 PM

Kenya: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Malaysia: 9:05 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 7:05 PM

Morocco: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Netherlands: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

New Zealand: 2:05 PM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Norway: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Philippines: 9:05 AM (Sunday)

Poland: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Portugal: 1:05 AM (Sunday)

Saudi Arabia: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Serbia: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Singapore: 9:05 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

Spain: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Sweden: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Switzerland: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

UAE: 5:05 AM (Sunday)

UK: 1:05 AM (Sunday)

United States: 8:05 PM

Tigres UANL vs Pumas UNAM: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD, TUDN

Dominican Republic: Sky HD, TUDN

El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN

Guatemala: Sky HD, TUDN

Honduras: Sky HD, TUDN

Mexico: Canal 5 (Televisa), TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Sky HD, VIX+, Afizzionados

Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN

Panama: Sky HD, TUDN

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW