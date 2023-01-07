Tijuana will receive Cruz Azul, for the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Tijuana will play against Cruz Azul in what will the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The regular phase of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX will begin with this Matchday 1 and, along with the tournament, the illusions of 18 teams that make up the league also begin, who will seek to become the new champions of what is considered one of the best leagues of all the Concacaf.

And in this Matchday 1 game, two teams will face each other whose performance in the Apertura 2022 was not very auspicious. In the case of Tijuana, they did not even make it to the Requalification. Cruz Azul did qualify, although they lost in the quarterfinals. however, their performance in the Copa por Mexico invites the illusion of their fans.

Tijuana vs Cruz Azul: Kick-Off Time

Tijuana will face Cruz Azul for the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 this Sunday, January 8 at the Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico.

Guam: 1:10 AM (January 9)

Mexico: 9:10 PM

Northern Mariana Island: 1:10 AM (January 9)

Puerto Rico: 11:10 PM

U.S. Virgin Islands: 1:10 PM

United States: 10:10 PM

United States Minor Outlying Islands: 4:10 PM

Tijuana vs Cruz Azul: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Guam: ESPN Sports

International: Fanatiz International, Bet365

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Premium

Northern Mariana Islands: ESPN Sports

Puerto Rico: ESPN Sports

US Virgin Islands: ESPN Sports

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

United States Minor Outlying Islands: ESPN Sports

