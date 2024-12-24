Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Mexican superstar picks between the two soccer legends

For over 15 years, the soccer world has been captivated by the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, with fans passionately divided over which superstar reigns supreme. Both players claimed their first Ballon d’Ors at a young age—CR7 in 2008 and Leo the following year—igniting a competition that continues to define modern soccer. Recently, a rising star for the Mexican national team weighed in on the debate and made his choice clear.

During an interview with TNT Sports Mexico, Santiago Gimenez participated in a rapid-fire quiz about his life, career, and soccer preferences. When asked to pick between Messi and Ronaldo, his answer was immediate: “Messi.”

Gimenez’s choice might raise eyebrows, as his playing style seems more aligned with Ronaldo’s attributes than Messi’s. As a prolific striker with Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, Gimenez thrives in the penalty box, showcasing physicality, sharp instincts, and an uncanny ability to find and finish scoring opportunities—qualities often associated with Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Gimenez’s personal history appears to have played a significant role in his preference. Born in Buenos Aires in 2001, Gimenez moved to Mexico at the age of 3 with his father, Christian Gimenez, an Argentine player who built a successful career in Mexican soccer. Christian became a naturalized citizen and even represented Mexico at the international level, influencing his son’s eventual decision to play for the country.

Despite his loyalty to Mexico, Santiago Gimenez retains a deep connection to his Argentine roots, which undoubtedly shapes his admiration for Messi. Earlier this year, Gimenez shared a photo on Instagram featuring Lionel Messi’s signed Inter Miami jersey. He captioned the post: “GOAT… Thank you Leo Messi,” accompanied by emojis of a goat and a heart.

Santiago Gimenez of Mexico

Messi’s influence

Santiago Gimenez has often expressed his admiration for Lionel Messi. In an interview with TyC Sports, the Feyenoord striker said, “I’m not lying, I love Messi. He’s an animal; he’s the greatest of all time.”

When asked about his choice to represent Mexico over Argentina, Gimenez offered a heartfelt explanation regarding Messi: “It’s better to play against him. I love him; I think he’s the best player in history. But I wasn’t going to make the decision for Messi—I was going to make it with my heart… and I’m happy with the decision.”

Gimenez chooses between Mbappe and Haaland

In the same interview with TNT Sports Mexico, Gimenez was asked to choose between two of today’s brightest young stars: Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Initially impressed by Haaland’s dominance, Gimenez said, “I was amazed by Haaland, he’s an animal.” However, he ultimately sided with Mbappe, citing the Frenchman’s incredible hat-trick in the World Cup final. “To score three goals in a World Cup final… I think Mbappe,” he concluded.

Santiago Gimenez’s picks reveal not only his deep admiration for the game’s legends but also his grounded perspective as a player. As his career continues to flourish, Gimenez’s respect for icons like Messi and Mbappe serves as a testament to his own aspirations on the global stage.