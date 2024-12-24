Kylian Mbappe falls short of surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo in his first year at Real Madrid

The new Real Madrid player, Kylian Mbappe, has already built an extraordinary resume in his professional career, boasting achievements such as a World Cup, seven French league titles, a UEFA Nations League trophy, a European Super Cup, and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, among other honors. He has also had the privilege of sharing a team with Neymar Jr. and Lionel Messi. However, one experience has eluded him, playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. While Mbappe has expressed his desire to carve out his own unique career path rather than emulate Cristiano’s, statistical comparisons between the two are inevitable.

When Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Real Madrid in 2009, he made an immediate impact, playing 12 games and scoring 13 goals before Christmas, including six in the Champions League and seven in LaLiga. By contrast, Mbappe scored 14 goals in 24 games during his first year, surpassing Cristiano’s goal tally before Christmas.

Despite this, Ronaldo still edges out Mbappe in one crucial metric: goal efficiency. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal every 67 minutes on average, compared to Mbappe’s rate of one goal every 141 minutes. Cristiano’s immediate impact was remarkable, needing 10 fewer games than Mbappe to score just one less goal, underscoring his unparalleled efficiency during his debut season with Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kylian struggled to adapt to Real Madrid. Going from playing in the french league to playing in La Liga was a bit complex for him. He managed to score in his debut match in the European Super Cup, but after that he lasted three games without scoring. He even admitted as much himself, saying: “For many, three games without scoring may be nothing; but for me it’s a world.” After this difficult period, he scored in four games in a row. But then, the darkness returned where he scored only one goal in 7 games.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring against Pachuca

Advertisement

To be honest, Kylian struggled to get off the ground at Real Madrid and prove himself to be one of the best in the world. However, Carlo Ancelotti himself confirmed that this “adaptation” period had come to an end: “Kylian Mbappe’s adaptation period is over, and today he proved that I am right from time to time” said Ancelotti after the match against Sevilla where the Frenchman scored a goal.

Advertisement

see also Kylian Mbappe reveals the toughest moment of his time at Real Madrid

Is Kylian Mbappe destined to shape a new era at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid does not solely rely on Kylian Mbappe’s offensive contributions. With standout players like Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, and Vinicius Jr, the team boasts a wealth of attacking power. For Mbappe to carve out a lasting legacy at the club, it’s not just about outscoring legends like Cristiano Ronaldo or Karim Benzema, it is also about delivering in crucial moments, much like Gareth Bale did during his time at Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Mbappe has yet to demonstrate his ability to be Real Madrid’s hero on pivotal occasions, such as “El Clasico”, Madrid derbies, and Champions League nights. In this regard, Vinicius Jr. holds a significant advantage, having already proven himself as a leader in the team’s most critical moments. For Kylian, consistency will be the key to establishing himself among Real Madrid’s storied legends and fulfilling his dream of becoming a true icon for the club he has admired since childhood.