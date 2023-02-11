Toluca will receive Cruz Azul for the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Toluca and Cruz Azul will face against each other this Sunday, February 12 at the Nemesio Diez Stadium in what will the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The locals Toluca have had a weak start to this Clausura 2023 tournament. They have barely been able to obtain 6 points in 5 games, the product of 3 draws, one victory, and one defeat. That is not even enough to be able to be in the Requalification zone, so they will seek to obtain points that allow them to be among the best 12 teams.

On Cruz Azul's side, an even worse start. Totally unexpected. Not only are they almost in the last place of the standings, but they have not won a single game and of the four deputies so far there have been 1 tie and 3 losses. They need to get points urgently.

Toluca vs Cruz Azul: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3 PM

Costa Rica: 12 PM

Dominican Republic: 2 PM

El Salvador: 12 PM

Guatemala: 12 PM

Honduras: 12 PM

Mexico: 12 PM

Nicaragua: 12 PM

Puerto Rico: 2 PM

USA: 1 PM (ET)

Toluca vs Cruz Azul: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Las Estrellas

Costa Rica: TUDN

Dominican Republic: TUDN

El Salvador: TUDN

Guatemala: TUDN

Honduras: TUDN

Mexico: TUDN Live, VIX+, TUDN, Las Estrellas

Nicaragua: TUDN

USA: VIX+

