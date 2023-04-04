Many of these signings happened in the last few years, with Atlanta United leading the list of most expensive incoming transfers in Major League Soccer history.

Major League Soccer (MLS) is one of the fastest growing soccer leagues around the world. The league's quality and competitiveness has signifanctly increased in the past few years with the signing of several renowed players from Europe and South America.

There have been many international stars that have played in MLS, such as David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry, and Andrea Pirlo. However, they were all free transfers and it was not until recently that MLS clubs began to make big money transfers.

Since 2014, many teams have opened their checkbooks to bring in valuable players that would improve the league instead of signing free agent superstars who may not be fully invested in MLS. Here we list the 10 most expensive signings in MLS history to date.

10. Jermain Defoe

Price: $10 million

When Toronto FC bagged $10 million for Jermain Defoe, the expectations were sky-high. However, it didn't go to plan. Even though he was prolific, the Premier League journeyman spent only one season in Canada before going back to England.

9. Cucho Hernandez

Price: $10.5 million

In his twenties, Cucho Hernandez already boasts an interesting resume, with stints in different European teams. The Colombia international joined Columbus Crew for $10.5 million from Watford in 2022.

8. Alejandro Pozuelo

Price: $11 million

A product of the Real Betis youth system, the Sevilla born midfielder was a journeyman as he played for several club across Europe. After playing four seasons in Belgium for Genk, Toronto FC signed him for $11 million in March 2019. He immediately settled in, winning MVP in 2020 while being named to the All Star game, also making the MLS Best Eleven twice. Now he's at Inter Miami.

7. Brian Rodríguez

Price: $11.5 million

The Uruguayan winger made his debut for Peñarol in March 2018 and eventually became a regular in the starting 11. His talent quickly stood out and it did not take long for MLS teams to be interested. Los Angeles FC was the most interested and eventually landed him in August 2019 for a fee of $11.5 million. Now he's at Club America.

6. Talles Magno

Price: $12 million

New York City FC set their sights on Brazilian soccer to try and land a generational talent. Talles Magno caught their eye, and it's no surprise. The Vasco da Gama product was acquired for $12 million in 2021 after making more than 50 senior appearances as well as playing for Brazil's youth teams.

5. Rodolfo Pizarro

Price: $12 million

Just like Inter Miami's inaugural MLS season, Rodolfo Pizarro's signing left a lot to be desired. David Beckham's forked out $12 million for the Monterrey star, but the Mexican was a shell of himself in his first year in South Beach. He was sent on loan to Rayados, but now he's back in Miami trying to prove his worth.

4. Brenner

Price: $13 million

Cincinnati FC went all in for Brenner in 2021, spending $13 million to get the promising striker from Sao Paulo. This is one of the moves that reflect the MLS is not a retirement league, but one that recruits and develops young talent.

3. Ezequiel Barco

Price: $15 million

One of Argentina's most promising talents in recent years, Ezequiel Barco caught Atlatna United's eye as a teenager and joined the club for $15 million in 2018. However, he couldn't fully live up to the expectations as fans only saw glimpses of his talent. In fact, he was sent on loan to River Plate.

2. Gonzalo Martínez

Price: $15.5 million

The man nicknamed "El Pity" was one of River Plate's best players as they won the Copa Libertadores title in 2018. In fact, he scored the third goal to seal the victory in the final against arch rivals Boca Juniors at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

His performances attracted interested from several teams, but it was Atlanta United that beat everyone to the punch. In January 2019, the club announced the signing of the Argentine playmaker for $15.5 million, which set a record by then. Martinez is currently playing next to Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

1. Thiago Almada

Price: $16 million

Unsurprisingly, Atlanta United broke their own record by making Thiago Almada the most expensive incoming transfer in MLS history. The Five Stripes reached an agreement with Velez to get their jewel for $16 million, completing the transfer in 2022. Almada is proving Atlanta right, as he became the first active MLS player in history to win the World Cup, being part of Argentina's roster at Qatar 2022.