Arsenal are first in the Premier League standings after defeating their bitter rivals Spurs 2-0, the game was smeared when a man kicked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the back.

A moronic Tottenham fan will have to do a lot of explaining after being caught on camera covering his face and kicking Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale in the back during The Gunners 2-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday. The win moves Arsenal to 47 points in the Premier League, eight points clear of Manchester City.

The game was an up and down matchup but a costly mistake by goalkeeper Lloris opened the scoring and later a big time shot by Odegaard sealed the match in the first half. As the match progressed Ramsdale began to taunt Tottenham supporters by kissing his badge and celebrating in front of Spurs supporters.

As Ramsdale began to leave, that is when a Tottenham supporter, with his face covered, jumped in front of the crowd and kicked Ramsdale square in the back. The man later ran back into the section of the stadium he was in, away from the security guards as Arsenal players pointed in the direction in which the man took off.

FA and Police begin their probe into Arsenal - Spurs kicking incident

Tottenham vowed a stadium ban and strong action against the supporter in question as the club continue to study CCTV footage. The FA issued a statement: 'We strongly condemn the incident involving a spectator that followed today's Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

'This is wholly unacceptable behaviour and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken.'

'If this type of situation happened, it's not good, it's not positive. I think in every moment we have to show respect, if we want respect, we have to show respect. Honestly, I didn't see it, but if it happened for sure I didn't like it’ Spurs manager Antonio Conte stated.