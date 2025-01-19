Video: Lionel Messi’s celebration against Club America fans amid heated atmosphere

Inter Miami kicked off the year with a friendly match against Club América, marking the team’s first official game of the season and the return of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. The match also featured the debut of new head coach Javier Mascherano, adding an extra layer of excitement to the occasion.

Messi made an immediate impact, scoring Inter Miami‘s first goal of the year with a clinical header after a well-executed team play, leveling the score at 1-1. However, it was his celebration that stole the spotlight, creating a tense atmosphere among the fans.

The Argentine star appeared to make a gesture suggesting that his national team boasts three World Cup stars, while Mexico has none—fueling the already tense rivalry between Argentines and Mexicans. The moment sparked heated reactions from fans on both sides, reigniting debates over the historic soccer rivalry. Watch the moment unfold here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rivalry between Argentines and Mexicans: A one-sided soccer affair

The perceived rivalry between Argentina and Mexico in football has long been discussed, but when examined closely, it is clear that this “rivalry” lacks balance. The historical dominance of the Argentine team over their Mexican counterparts highlights the significant disparity between the two nations in the sport.

Advertisement

Head-to-head dominance

In official matches, Argentina and Mexico have faced off 36 times. The numbers leave little room for debate: Argentina has emerged victorious on 19 occasions, with 13 matches ending in draws, and only five wins for Mexico. On the grandest stage of football—the FIFA World Cup—the story is no different. The two teams have met four times in World Cup history, with Argentina winning every single encounter.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi's Inter Miami announce signing of another Argentine player ahead of 2025 MLS season

The Qatar World Cup showdown

Their most recent clash came during the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Argentina, under pressure after a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in their opener, faced Mexico in a must-win game. The Albiceleste delivered a crucial 2-0 victory, courtesy of goals from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernández. This match not only secured Argentina’s progression but also reignited their campaign, eventually leading to their historic third World Cup title.

Advertisement

For Mexico, the loss was a bitter blow. It marked the end of their streak of advancing past the group stage—a feat they had achieved in every tournament since 1978. The defeat at the hands of Argentina was the final nail in the coffin for their World Cup hopes.

Rivalry beyond the pitch

While the footballing statistics heavily favor Argentina, the rivalry lives on in the hearts of fans. Social media often becomes a battleground where supporters from both sides passionately defend their teams. However, when measured in trophies, head-to-head records, and overall success, Argentina’s superiority is undeniable. The rivalry may not be balanced on the field, but it continues to fuel debates, emotions, and an undeniable passion for the beautiful game in both nations.

Advertisement