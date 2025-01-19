Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Manchester United vs Brighton live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Manchester United face Brighton in a Matchday 22 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Here's everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and details on TV and streaming options.

By Leonardo Herrera

Amad Diallo of Manchester United
© Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesAmad Diallo of Manchester United

Manchester United will play against Brighton in a Matchday 22 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the excitement with multiple broadcast and streaming options at their disposal. Here’s a look at the kickoff times and where to tune in.

[Watch Manchester United vs Brighton online in the US on Peacock Premium]

Manchester United are looking to build momentum after a challenging outing against Southampton, which tested the Red Devils more than anticipated. While showing glimpses of improvement, United still fall short of the high expectations for a Big Six club.

Next up, they face Brighton, a resilient opponent despite an inconsistent season. Brighton sit 10th in the table with 31 points, just six points shy of European qualification spots, and will be eager to close the gap.

Advertisement

When will the Manchester United vs Brighton match be played?

Manchester United receive Brighton this Sunday, January 19, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 22. Kickoff is set for 9:00 AM (ET).

Joao Pedro of Brighton – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Joao Pedro of Brighton – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Advertisement

Manchester United vs Brighton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Aston Villa in the USA on Peacock Premium.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Las Palmas live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025
Soccer

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Las Palmas live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Jayden Daniels sets rookie playoff record with win over Lions
NFL

Jayden Daniels sets rookie playoff record with win over Lions

DeMeco Ryans says Texans weren't just playing the Chiefs in the Divisional Round
NFL

DeMeco Ryans says Texans weren't just playing the Chiefs in the Divisional Round

NFL News: Texans HC DeMeco Ryan reveals his disappointment after loss against Chiefs
NFL

NFL News: Texans HC DeMeco Ryan reveals his disappointment after loss against Chiefs

Better Collective Logo