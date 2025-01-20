With the Buffalo Bills gaining the upper hand against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, the 2025 NFL playoffs will bring us yet another exciting game. After leading his team to victory against Lamar Jackson‘s team, Josh Allen will be put to the test by none other than Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills, who finished just behind the two-time defending champions in the AFC regular season standings, will make the trip to Arrowhead with a point to prove. Allen and company were good enough to knock out Jackson‘s Ravens, but will they beat the Chiefs in the postseason once and for all?

During his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports, Allen admitted that Mahomes‘ side represents what every other team in the National Football League wants to achieve.

“We know what they are. They’re the perennial of what you want to be in the NFL. You’ve got to beat them to get past them. So, you know, we’re going to enjoy this one tonight,” Allen said after the Bills‘ 27-25 win over the Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Buffalo defeated Kansas City 24-20.

Allen warns that Bills’ regular season win over Chiefs doesn’t mean anything

The Chiefs beat most of their opponents during the regular season, including Jackson’s Ravens in the 2024 NFL season opener. However, there was one team that defeated Kansas City’s starters: Buffalo.

In Week 11, the Bills ended the Chiefs‘ undefeated start to the season by handing the defending champs a 30-21 loss at Highmark Stadium. Allen, however, warned his teammates and everyone in Buffalo to be aware that postseason games are completely different.

“The regular season is what the regular season is, and it doesn’t matter how well you perform when you get to the playoffs, it doesn’t really matter,” Allen said. “It’s hard to beat a team twice. We understand that. We know that. It’s a team that we beat early in the season, but it’s not the same team. They got some guys back on their defense and their offense, and I can’t tell you enough now. I don’t know much about it because I’ve been focusing on the Ravens, so we’ll get into that tomorrow.”

Only Allen beat Mahomes in 2024, but Chiefs still finished above the Bills

The Chiefs lost only one more time after their trip to Buffalo, but Mahomes and other starters were not even on the field during the 38-0 loss to the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL regular season finale.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills greets Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 30-21 at Highmark Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Kansas City had already clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed the previous week, so Andy Reid didn’t hesitate to rest his most important players before the playoffs. After all, his team managed to clinch a bye to the Divisional Round despite the defeat to the Bills, who had to settle with a No. 2 seed that forced them to play the Wild Card round.

Will Allen finally get past Mahomes in the NFL playoffs?

Allen’s respect for the Chiefs and his warning about the difference between the regular season and playoffs makes sense, especially considering the recent history between these teams.

Mahomes and company upset Sean McDermott’s men for three consecutive playoff meetings. The Chiefs’ win in the 2021 AFC Championship Game was followed by Divisional Round victories in 2023 and 2024, so it will be interesting to see if Allen’s team can finally redeem itself to make a long-awaited Super Bowl appearance.