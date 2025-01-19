Mike Tomlin has been the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers for 18 seasons, leading them to win the Super Bowl once. However, eight consecutive years without playoff victories suggest that his credit might be running out.

After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, Tomlin and the team’s front office have tried different formulas to replace the franchise quarterback, but none have worked. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson are the names that have failed to deliver in clutch moments.

Furthermore, the defense, Mike Tomlin’s specialty, suffered a huge collapse in the final games of the 2024 season despite the large amount of money invested in it. Given this situation, there is much uncertainty about what will happen with the coach.

What is the future of Mike Tomlin?

Mike Tomlin will remain as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the upcoming season. According to a new report by Adam Schefter, Art Rooney II has never considered firing the coach despite the recent failures.

“Though other teams have been interested in Tomlin, the Steelers have no interest in moving on from him, despite Pittsburgh’s fifth consecutive one-and-done trip to the playoffs. They’re not moving on from Mike Tomlin. I don’t care how many people in the city of Pittsburgh are unhappy with the results.”

