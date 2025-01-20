The Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs saw Josh Allen lead the Buffalo Bills to a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens, setting up a meeting with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for a place in Super Bowl LIX. Now, Lamar Jackson will have to watch the remainder of the postseason from home.

And while his team is no longer in contention, it looks like the Ravens star is rooting for a certain player. Speaking to reporters after the loss in Buffalo, Jackson made an interesting revelation about his postgame moment with Allen.

“Great players recognize greatness,” Jackson said of Allen, as quoted by Syracuse.com. “We both recognized each other, you know? But I told him, ‘Man, go get something, go win something, man. MVP, Super Bowl, do something. I want him to be successful.”

Allen and company will now take on Mahomes‘ Chiefs, who won the last two Super Bowls, with a ticket to New Orleans on the line. Apart from Bills Mafia, Buffalo may have a star quarterback rooting for them with Jackson hoping to see Allen succeed.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens and Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills embrace after the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.

Allen may have won the MVP battle with Jackson

Jackson and Allen took the limelight throughout the year, with both quarterbacks making a strong case for MVP. And while it’s a regular season award, the Bills’ recent win over the Ravens may end up giving Allen the upper hand, regardless of the result against Mahomes’ Chiefs.

see also Ravens QB Lamar Jackson makes major admission about Mark Andrews and turnovers in tough loss to Bills

But far from resenting Buffalo for leaving him empty-handed for another year, Jackson wishes nothing but the best for his colleague. Now that he’s no longer in the running for the Super Bowl, Lamar would be happy to see Allen get his hands on the Vince Lombardi trophy. But the former first-round pick is even cheering on the Bills star to win MVP ahead of himself. This only speaks volumes about his sportsmanship.

Allen believes Jackson is one of the greatest players in NFL history

Allen also showed great attitude with Jackson, as the Bills quarterback immediately looked for the Ravens star to shake hands after the game. During his postgame press conference, Allen heaped the ultimate praise on the 2x NFL MVP.

“I just got so much respect and love for him,” Allen said of Jackson. “The way he plays the game. He’s a true competitor, he’s a true football player. One of the greatest to ever step on the football field. So nothing but love.”

