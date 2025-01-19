Where to watch Real Madrid vs Las Palmas live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Real Madrid host Las Palmas in a Matchday 20 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga. Fans in the United States can anticipate an exciting encounter, with live coverage available to ensure they don’t miss a moment. Here’s all the key information on kickoff times and how to watch the action on TV and streaming platforms.

Matchday 20 has been a major boost for Real Madrid, as Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Getafe and Atletico Madrid suffered a shocking loss to Leganes. With the chance to take sole possession of the La Liga lead, Mbappe and his teammates are set to push for all three points against Las Palmas.

Though the visitors appear to be a favorable matchup, sitting just three points above the relegation zone, their desperation for points could make them a tricky opponent, especially on a weekend where struggling teams have been pulling off surprising results against title contenders.

When will the Real Madrid vs Las Palmas match be played?

Real Madrid take on Las Palmas on Sunday, January 19, in Matchday 20 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Fabio Silva of UD Las Palmas – Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Las Palmas in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Las Palmas, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.