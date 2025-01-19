Ronaldinho is undeniably one of the greatest players in FC Barcelona‘s history, credited with transforming the club’s modern era. His tenure brought joy to the fans and ended a 14-year UEFA Champions League drought. Throughout his career, he played alongside legendary names like Cafu, Rivaldo, Kaka, Ronaldo Nazario, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, and others. However, when asked to name the greatest player in history, his answer left many stunned.

Ronaldinho recently attended a Brooklyn Nets game and took part in a TikTok challenge where he was asked to stay silent until the name of the player he considers the greatest of all time was mentioned. As names like Zinedine Zidane, Neymar, Ronaldo, and Diego Maradona were listed, Ronaldinho remained quiet. However, when he heard the name Pele, he confidently affirmed that the Brazilian legend is the greatest.

However, the Brazilian had stated in 2022 in an interview for Eleven Sports TV that choosing Messi as the best of all time is difficult: “If Messi is the best of all? It’s difficult because there are so many players. I don’t like to compare. There’s Pele, Maradona… Each one was the best in his era…I can’t say Messi is the best in history, but I can say he is the best in his time.”

Ronaldinho does not aim to diminish the legacies of Maradona, Messi, or Cristiano Ronaldo, acknowledging the unique talent each brought to their era. However, his recent statements on TikTok highlight the importance of his roots, as the Brazilian legend declared that Pele is, in his view, the greatest player of all time.

Ronaldinho of Barcelona kisses his mother as he holds the Ballon D’Or award for European Footballer of the Year on the pitch before the Primera Liga match between Barcelona and Sevilla on December 11, 2005 at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Ronaldinho stands out as one of the most important players in FC Barcelona’s recent history

When Ronaldinho joined FC Barcelona in the 2003/04 season, the club was far from being the dominant force it is today. Barcelona had finished sixth in LaLiga the previous season and had not won the league in five years. However, the Brazilian’s arrival, coupled with Dutchman Frank Rijkaard taking over as head coach, sparked a transformation.

The team finished second in Ronaldinho’s debut season before dominating LaLiga with back-to-back league titles in his second and third campaigns. His transformative impact on the club was undeniable, earning him the FIFA World Player of the Year award twice (2004 and 2005) and the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2005.

Ronaldinho’s presence revitalized the team, instilling a winning mentality and a refusal to settle for mediocrity. As a mentor, he played alongside a young Lionel Messi, offering guidance and support. Messi would later take up the mantle as the team’s leader, dominating world soccer for decades.