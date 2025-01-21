NFL News: Ravens RB Derrick Henry sends clear message about Lamar Jackson after tough loss to Bills

The Baltimore Ravens were considered one of the serious contenders to reach the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, this past weekend, they faced a strong Buffalo Bills team led by Josh Allen, who ended their NFL season. Many pointed out flaws in Lamar Jackson’s game that may have influenced the final result. However, his offensive teammate Derrick Henry showed strong support for his QB.

The tie was within reach, just inches away. A great pass from Jackson to Mark Andrews could have tied the game in one of the final plays, potentially sending it to overtime. However, the ball slipped through the tight end’s hands, and the Bills ultimately secured the victory.

In recent comments to NBC Sports, the former Titans running back expressed frustration over the elimination but appreciated the emotional aspect found in Baltimore. Despite the loss, Henry believes Lamar Jackson has everything it takes to succeed in the NFL.

“I came in being a teammate and found a brother,” Henry said, via transcript from the team. “Lamar is what makes this team go, and he’s the reason why we still had a chance, so I’d tell him the same thing: hold his head high. He’s a Hall of Fame player and had a great season.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a touchdown with Lamar Jackson #8 during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

“It’s a team effort. We came up short together. It’s not on him. Forget what anybody else outside of what we [have] going on says. We believe in him, and we always [are] going [to] be behind his back.”

Patrick Ricard is confident that Lamar Jackson will win a Super Bowl

Despite being a two-time MVP, Lamar Jackson still carries a chip on his shoulder since entering the NFL: he has yet to win a Super Bowl. However, there are those who believe the talented QB has everything it takes to succeed. One of them is his teammate, Patrick Ricard.

“It’s inevitable… He’s going to win a Super Bowl, and I want to be a part of it. It just sucks that it hasn’t happened yet,” Ravens‘ fullback Patrick Ricard said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

“I personally feel bad for him because he deserves it just because of how great of a player he is,” Ricard also added. “He deserves to be considered one of the best quarterbacks. He already is, but I know everyone considers championships as the standard, and he’ll get it one day.”

