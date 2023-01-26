The USMNT and Colombia clash at Dignity Health Sports Park in an International Friendly. Read here to check out the probable lineups for this match in Carson, California.

The USMNT host Colombia in an International Friendly. The match is scheduled for Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find the probable lineups of both teams. You can watch the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial) in the United States.

After being eliminated in the Round of 16 at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the USMNT have started a new process without Gregg Berhalter. Anthony Hudson has taken over as interim coach. Now, towards 2026 World Cup at home, the United States have no time to lose and that's why they are having a mini camp with many young players, especially from MLS.

Colombia didn't qualify for the recent World Cup in a major failure for a great generation of players. Nestor Lorenzo took over last year as coach with the promise of bringing back this team to the big stage. It's also the beginning of a new era for the South American squad.

USMNT probable lineup

Anthony Hudson could present a very different lineup after Wednesday's loss against Serbia. Considering this is a mini camp to watch players, it's probable that the coach would opt for rotations to face Colombia. Brandon Vazquez scored in the last game, but Jesus Ferreira is also a possibility on attack.

Alejandro Zendejas trained as part of the team during the week and played the entire match with Serbia, but he returned to Mexico in order to play for Club America against Mazatlan in Liga MX. He is not available.

UMSNT probable lineup against Colombia: Sean Johnson, Julian Gressel, Walker Zimmerman, Jalen Neal, Jonathan Gomez, Alan Soñora, Aidan Morris, Paxton Pomykal, Cade Cowell, Paul Arriola and Brandon Vazquez.

Colombia probable lineup

Though Colombia don't have all their stars as it is not an official FIFA window, Nestor Lorenzo has at his disposal great players to face the United States. Most of them are from the Colombian league and the MLS. Juan Camilo Portilla is out because of an injury.

Colombia probable lineup against USMNT: Alvaro Montero, Andres Reyes, Andres Llinas, Alexis Perez, Juan David Mosquera, Jorman Campuzano, Daniel Cataño, Daniel Ruiz, Diego Valoyes, Dylan Borrero and Cristian Arango.