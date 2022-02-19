USWNT play against New Zealand for a game in the 2022 SheBelieves Cup. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

USWNT vs New Zealand: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 SheBelieves Cup in the US

USWNT and New Zealand meet in the 2022 SheBelieves Cup. This game will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in San Diego on February 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The host team is ager to win their first game in the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this SheBelieves Cup game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The USWNT had a lackluster result in their first game of 2022, drawing 0-0 against Czech Republic in the USWNT's SheBelieves Cup debut, but at least the team has a good streak, no losses since August 2, 2021.

New Zealand lost the first game of the tournament against Iceland, it was a tough game where the defense of both teams played a fundamental role. That game was the first defeat for the Football Ferns (NZ women's national soccer team nickname) in 2022.

USWNT vs New Zealand: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, San Diego, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial).

USWNT vs New Zealand: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

USWNT vs New Zealand: Storylines

The criticism against the women of the USWNT did not stop falling after the 0-0 draw against the Czech Republic on February 17, 2022. The good news, after that draw that some consider negative, is that the USWNT remains undefeated for more than 7 months. The last time the team lost was against Canada 0-1 in Japan during the Olympic Games, after that loss the women of the USWNT won the third place of the Olympic Games, four international friendly games and three draws including the recent one against Czech Republic.

New Zealand have a losing record in the last 12 months, a total disaster for a team that has been highly dominant in the OFC Women's Nations Cup winning that title six times. In 2021, the Football Ferns won only one game against South Korea 2-0 in an international friendly, the rest of the other seven games that the New Zealand women national football team played were losses.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free USWNT vs New Zealand in the U.S.

This 2022 SheBelieves Cup game will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN3, ABC, PrendeTV, ABC App, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

USWNT vs New Zealand: Predictions And Odds

USWNT are favorites to win with -1000 moneyline at FanDuel, the women of the team have a good streak and enough offensive power to crush the visitors. New Zealand are underdogs with +1700 moneyline. The draw is offered at +750 odds. The best pick for this SheBelieves Cup game is: USWNT.



FanDuel USWNT -1000 Draw +750 New Zealand +1700

* Odds via FanDuel.