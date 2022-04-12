Real Madrid almost saw themselves out of the Champions League when Marco Alonso scored the third goal of the night at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, VAR saved the home side. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Real Madrid was on the edge to be eliminated from the 2021-22 Champions League, when Marcos Alonso scored the third goal of the night at the Santiago Bernabeu… Until VAR intervened and ruled it out due to a hand. The stadium exploded in cheers as it was a goal from the locals.

Los Blancos defeated Chelsea 3-1 in the first leg of the fixture at Stamford Bridge. However, the defending champions came to Madrid with the mission of turning things around. And in the 55 minutes, the English side scored two goals and equalized the series.

Mason Mount opened the scoring at the 15th minute, while Antonio Ruddigger made the second at the 51th minute. Then Marcos Alonso almost scored the third one, which would put the series in Chelsea’s favor. But, the VAR saw a hand in the zone.

VAR saves Real Madrid: Funniest memes and reactions

After that, Chelsea got the third goal with Timo Werner at the 75th minute. However, Real Madrid responded thanks to a goal by Rodrygo at the 80th minute. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions:







