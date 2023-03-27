Wales will play against Latvia this Tuesday, March 28 for the Matchday 2 of the Euro Qualifiers Group D. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Wales team had one of the greatest joys in several years when, finally, since 1958 they were able to play a World Cup. Although the team's performance was not very good afterwards, it was a good experience and they will seek to qualify again in 2026. For this they must begin a renovation, and nothing better to start than to qualify for the next Euro 2024.
In their first game they drew 1-1 against Croatia, and now they have an unbeatable chance to get 3 points since their rivals will be Latvia, the weakest rival in the group. For the Latvians, the goal is to try to play in the best way and get as many points as possible, although they are aware that they are not favorites to qualify for the next Euro.
Wales vs Latvia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (March 29)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (March 29)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (March 29)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (March 29)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (March 29)
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (March 29)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Wales vs Latvia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2, S4C Red Button, S4C
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Latvia: Viaplay Latvia
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: TV2Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: S4C, S4C Red Button, Viaplay Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), VIX+, Fox Soccer Plus