Wales will receive Latvia for the Matchday 2 of the Euro Qualifiers.

Wales vs Latvia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Euro Qualifiers in your country

Wales will play against Latvia this Tuesday, March 28 for the Matchday 2 of the Euro Qualifiers Group D. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Wales team had one of the greatest joys in several years when, finally, since 1958 they were able to play a World Cup. Although the team's performance was not very good afterwards, it was a good experience and they will seek to qualify again in 2026. For this they must begin a renovation, and nothing better to start than to qualify for the next Euro 2024.

In their first game they drew 1-1 against Croatia, and now they have an unbeatable chance to get 3 points since their rivals will be Latvia, the weakest rival in the group. For the Latvians, the goal is to try to play in the best way and get as many points as possible, although they are aware that they are not favorites to qualify for the next Euro.

Wales vs Latvia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (March 29)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (March 29)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (March 29)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (March 29)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (March 29)

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (March 29)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Wales vs Latvia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2, S4C Red Button, S4C

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Latvia: Viaplay Latvia

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: TV2Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: S4C, S4C Red Button, Viaplay Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), VIX+, Fox Soccer Plus

