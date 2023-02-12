After Manchester City were slammed with more than 100 accusations by the Premier League last week, their boss Pep Guardiola has gone out swinging, taking another shot at the league. This time, he is making fun of the governing body for not punishing his side for a Steven Gerrard error that ultimately lost Liverpool the championship.

Last week, the Premier League announced that Manchester City had broken more than 100 rules over the last several years. The league has not yet decided on a penalty, but it could include anything from a point reduction to expulsion or even the loss of the club's current championship streak.

It has been alleged that the Citizens have concealed the genuine source of club money, reported just a portion of player and coach salary, failed to comply with financial fair play requirements, and actively obstructed efforts to inquire into their business. An impartial panel has been tasked with deciding if any additional action is warranted in this matter, which encompasses all relevant financial transactions from 2009 to 2018.

It was on Friday when their boss, Pep Guardiola accused other Premier League clubs of working together to undermine the club. He maintained his rant in the days leading up to Sunday's clash against Aston Villa, ridiculing the Premier League for not punishing his team for Steven Gerrard's mistake, which ultimately lost Liverpool the 2014 championship.

What did Pep Guardiola say regarding Liverpool?

In a new dig at the Reds, who have come second to Manchester City three times in a row, the Spanish manager brought up Steven Gerrard's infamous mistake against Chelsea in 2014, which eventally paved the way for the Emirates outfit to win the league.

"Some moments belong to us. They absolutely belong to us, regardless of the sentence they belong to us. The goal from Sergio Aguero [in 2012 against QPR], when [Mario] Balotelli slipped. I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping at Anfield [in 2014 against Chelsea]. Was that our fault? I have respect for Steven Gerrard - but that moment belongs to us.

"The moments that we lived these years together, the Premier League will decide...but I know what we won and the way we won it. I know the effort we put in. If something happened in 2009 or 2010 it is not going to change one second", Guardiola told the media.