Al-Nassr will play against Al Wahda in what will be the 2022/2023 King Cup semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

A very interesting game will take place when these two rivals face each other looking for a place in the final of this 2022/2023 King Cup. On the one hand there will be Al-Nassr, wide favorites to advance to the final, although with several internal conflicts.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the main star of this team, is in everyone's sights and that is why the climate at Al Nassr is somewhat tense. And although by a wide difference they are the underdogs, Al Wahda could take advantage of this in their favor and perhaps surprise by advancing to the final of this tournament.

When will Al-Nassr vs Al Wahda be played?

The game for the 2022/2023 King Cup semifinals between Al-Nassr and Al Wahda will be played at the SMC Stadium this Monday, April 24 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Al-Nassr vs Al Wahda: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel to watch Al-Nassr vs Al Wahda

This 2022/2023 King Cup semifinals game between Al-Nassr and Al Wahda will be broadcast all over the world (except Saudi Arabia) on YouTube, Shahid.

