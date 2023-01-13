Al-Shabab will play against Al-Nassr in what will be the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL). Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr, the second of the standings and the leaders respectively; they will face each other at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium for Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL). Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

The leader and the second of the standings face each other and these games are always the most attractive. However, this game would be of no greater importance if it were not for one small, and at the same time great detail: one of the best players in history, a living soccer legend, Cristiano Ronaldo is part of Al-Nassr starting this year.

The arrival of CR7 to the Arab team occurred after some problems with Manchester United, a team that finally decided to do without him. Sadly for the fans of the Portuguese, they will have to wait a bit to see him play since he must serve two games of suspension, this Matchday 15 being the second.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr: Date

The game for the Matchday 15 of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL) between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr will be played at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium this Saturday, January 14 at 12:30 PM (ET).

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr

This Matchday 15 game of the 2022/2023 Saudi Pro League (SPL) between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr will be broadcast for all over the world (except Saudi Arabia) on Shahid.

