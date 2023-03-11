Banfield will play against Boca Juniors for the Matchday 7 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Banfield will receive Boca Juniors in what will be the Matchday 7 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

[Watch Banfield vs Boca Juniors online in the US on Fanatiz]

Boca Juniors want to fight for the first places in the standings. At the moment they have 11 points, 5 less than the leaders San Lorenzo, who already played their game corresponding to Matchday 7. That is why, with the victory, the "Xeneizes" would reach 14, only 2 behind the leaders.

And they have a good chance to get the 3 points since their rivals are one of the weakest teams in the tournament. Despite the fact that in several games they showed a good level, Banfield in 6 games they have barely obtained 3 points, the product of 3 draws and 3 losses. they need points to get out of the bottom of the standings.

When will Banfield vs Boca Juniors be played?

The Matchday 7 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Banfield and Boca Juniors will be played at the Florencio Sola Stadium this Sunday, March 12 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Banfield vs Boca Juniors Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Banfield vs Boca Juniors

This Matchday 7 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Banfield and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+.