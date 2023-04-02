Barcelona will receive Real Madrid for the second leg of the 2022/2023 Copa del Rey semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

It will be a new edition of "El Clasico" and fans will be able to enjoy another confrontation between these two rivals. Although in this kind of games it is difficult to give one of the two teams as a favorite taking into account the great power of both, one of the two has won all the clashes that occurred between them in 2023.

Barcelona have been the constant executioners of the Madrid team, beating them in the Spanish Super Cup, in La Liga and even in the first leg of this semifinal. They are undoubtedly the favorites to advance to the final. Of course, Real Madrid know that although they lost the first leg, the 1-0 result leaves the series open and they will go for a victory that allows them to eliminate their archrivals.

When will Barcelona vs Real Madrid be played?

The game for the second leg of the 2022/2023 Copa del Rey semifinal between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou will be played this Wednesday, April 5 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid

This second leg game of the 2022/2023 Copa del Rey semifinal between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.

