For the Matchday 9 of the 2023 Argentine League, Barracas Central will receive Boca Juniors. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Boca Juniors will visit Barracas Central in what will be the Matchday 9 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

[Watch Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors online in the US on Fanatiz]

Boca Juniors have had a very eventful week with the departure of their coach Hugo Ibarra, after some bad results that included the historic defeat of the "Xeneize" team against Instituto in "La Bombonera", the first time they have lost to the Cordovan team in La Boca. Of course, they want to change the situation.

At the moment they have 11 points, so they are a bit far from their leaders and archrivals River Plate, but they know that a good run can bring them closer. And they have a good chance to start getting points since their rivals are Barracas Central, one of the worst teams in the tournament, which will seek to get points to get away from the last positions.

When will Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors be played?

The Matchday 9 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Barracas Central and Boca Juniors will be played at the Claudio Fabian Tapia Stadium this Saturday, April 1 at 2:30 PM (ET).

Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors

This Matchday 9 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Barracas Central and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: VIX+, TyC Sports Internacional.

