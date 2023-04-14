Boca Juniors will face Estudiantes for the Matchday 12 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Boca Juniors will receive Estudiantes in what will be the Matchday 12 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

It will be the duel between two teams that are quite similar in terms of their performance so far and what they were expected to do: in both cases they were expected to fight at the top, but in reality they are far from the top of the standings, barely occupying the positions of half.

On the Estudiantes side, they have improved a lot in their last two games after losing the derby to Gimnasia, and they seem to be heading towards an improvement. Boca Juniors come from losing the derby with San Lorenzo, but they trust that Jorge Almiron, their new coach, can reverse the bad moment.

When will Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes be played?

The Matchday 12 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium this Saturday, April 15 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Estudiantes

This Matchday 12 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Boca Juniors and Estudiantes will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: VIX+.