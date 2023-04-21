LA Galaxy will receive Austin FC for the Matchday 9 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

LA Galaxy will play against Austin FC in what will be the Matchday 9 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch LA Galaxy vs Austin FC online in the US on Apple TV]

In this game will face each other two teams that have something in common: much more was expected for both, so for now they are disappointing. On the Austin FC side, it was first their humiliating elimination from the Concacaf Champions League at the hands of Violette AC, and then their poor performances in MLS.

Undoubtedly little for a team that last year fought for the championship. Although at the moment they have 8 points and are 2 away from the last postseason qualifiers, they can reverse their situation. The present of the Los Angeles Galaxy is even worse. Just 3 points, no wins, and far from the postseason zone. They need to react as soon as possible.

When will LA Galaxy vs Austin FC be played?

The game for the Matchday 9 of the 2023 MLS between LA Galaxy and Austin FC at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California will be played this Saturday, April 22 at 10:30 PM (ET).

LA Galaxy vs Austin FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Austin FC

This 2023 MLS game between LA Galaxy and Austin FC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

