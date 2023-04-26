Miami FC will host Inter Miami at FIU Stadium for the third round of the US Open Cup. Here, check out all the information you need about this match, including when and where to watch it or stream it.

Inter Miami will face second-tier rival Miami FC at FIU Stadium for the third round of the 2023 US Open Cup. Phil Neville’s team is coming to this match under pressure from their poor performance in the 2023 MLS regular season.

[Watch Miami FC vs Inter Miami online free in the US on Fubo]

The visitors have lost their sixth game in a row and are currently in 14th place in the standings of the Eastern Conference. During the press conference prior to the match, Neveille said that the team had to be “at our best” because “If our attitude and concentration aren’t right, you get embarrassed, and we don’t want to be embarrassed,” per the Miami Herald.

Meanwhile, Miami FC, coached by former Neville’s assistant coach Anthony Pulis, will have nothing to lose. The team recently got their first win of the season, a 4-1 home victory over Las Vegas Lights.

When will Miami FC vs Inter Miami be played?

Miami FC and Inter Miami will play for the third round of the US Open Cup on Wednesday, April 26 at FIU Stadium. They also faced each other last year in the same competition in a game that ended with Inter Miami winning 1-0.

Miami FC vs Inter Miami: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Miami FC vs Inter Miami in the US

This match between Miami FC and Inter Miami for the third round of the US Open Cup will be broadcast in the US by Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial. Another option to watch this game in the US is CBS All Access.