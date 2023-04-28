Orlando City SC will receive LA Galaxy for the Matchday 10 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

It will be a duel between teams in great need. On the one hand, there will be the locals, Orlando City, who the previous Matchday lost a key game against DC United, since with the defeat they left the qualification zone for the postseason, and their rivals from that Matchday 9 entered their place.

On the other will be Los Angeles Galaxy, who are having a really bad season, and well below what was expected of them. However, the previous Matchday they finally achieved their first victory in the championship and now they are going, like their rivals in this match, for the recovery.

When will Orlando City SC vs LA Galaxy be played?

The game for the Matchday 10 of the 2023 MLS between Orlando City SC and LA Galaxy at the Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Florida will be played this Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Orlando City SC vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Orlando City SC vs LA Galaxy

This 2023 MLS game between Orlando City SC and LA Galaxy will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

