Sarmiento will play against River Plate for the Matchday 8 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Sarmiento will receive River Plate in what will be the Matchday 8 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

[Watch Sarmiento vs River Plate online in the US on Fanatiz]

River Plate are the current persecutors of the leaders, San Lorenzo, and therefore they want to continue fighting for first place. They are only 1 point behind Boedo's team, so a victory, and depending on other results, they could remain as one of the leaders.

To do this they will have to beat a tough team like Sarmiento, who have alternated good and bad this championship, with very good performances in some games, and really bad others. The worrying thing is that they are very close to the last place in the standings so they need to get points.

When will Sarmiento vs River Plate be played?

The Matchday 8 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Sarmiento and River Plate will be played at the Eva Peron Stadium this Sunday, March 19 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Sarmiento vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Sarmiento vs River Plate

This Matchday 8 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Sarmiento and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+.