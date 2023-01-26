Senegal will play against Mauritania at Stade du 19 Mai 1956 in the quarterfinals of the 2022 African Nations Championship. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The knockout round of the 2022 African Nations Championship will have Senegal vs Mauritania at Stade du 19 Mai 1956 in the quarterfinals. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

Senegal got to this part after being the leaders of their group. There they shared the round with Ivory Coast, Uganda, and D.R. Congo. They finished in the first place after beating Ivory Coast and D.R. Congo and losing vs Uganda. Their last game was a 3-0 win over D.R. Congo to secure the lead.

Mauritania had much less margin for error than their opponents in the main round. Only the leader was going to advance to the next step since it was a three-team group. Although they did just enough to move on undefeated getting a victory against Mali along with a tie vs Angola.

Senegal vs Mauritania: Date

Senegal will clash with Mauritania in the quarterfinals of the 2022 African Nations Championship this Friday, January 27. The game will be played at Stade du 19 Mai 1956.

Senegal vs Mauritania: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

How to watch Senegal vs Mauritania in the US

The game between Senegal and Mauritania in the quarterfinals of the 2022 African Nations Championship will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN SPORTS XTRA.