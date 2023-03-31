St. Louis City SC will face Minnesota United for the Matchday 6 of the 2023 MLS. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

St. Louis City SC will receive Minnesota United in what will be the Matchday 6 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch St. Louis City SC vs Minnesota United online in the US on Apple TV]

It will be the sixth game for the leaders and great revelations of this 2023 MLS season, St. Louis City SC. Despite having joined the competition this year, they are showing a high level and at the moment they are the only ones who have won all their games: 5 out of 5, for a total of 15 points.

Of course, they want to continue this excellent streak and for them they will have to beat Minnesota United, who are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. They have 8 points, products of 2 wins and 2 draws (they still have a game to recover), so it will be an interesting duel between undefeated.

When will St. Louis City SC vs Minnesota United be played?

The game for the Matchday 6 of the 2023 MLS between St. Louis City SC and Minnesota United at the CityPark in St. Louis, Missouri will be played this Saturday, April 1 at 8:30 PM (ET).

St. Louis City SC vs Minnesota United: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch St. Louis City SC vs Minnesota United

This 2023 MLS game between St. Louis City SC and Minnesota United will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.

