NHL News: Sidney Crosby voices one big regret amid Penguins' impressive form

When the 2024-25 NHL season got underway, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked destined for the Draft Lottery. However, the team rallied back and under the leadership of Sidney Crosby have snuck in the mix for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Though carrying an admirable form, the Penguins are not getting complacent, and Crosby has made something clear to the team.

NHL seasons are long, and a lot can happen over 82 games. Teams can start off hot and then spiral downward, while others might seem stuck in the basement before rising like a phoenix. It’s all about weathering the storm, and riding the waves.

Pittsburgh has a team filled with veterans that understand this very well. Thus, when their campaign started off on the wrong foot, nobody panicked, and as the team heads to the Christmas break, they are back in the race for a wildcard berth. Over the last ten games, the Penguins boast a 6-3-1 record, indicating their great form.

While obviously thrilled with the way the team flipped the script, Crosby admitted there is one strong regret he has about the timing of this streak and how it’s interrupted by a three-day hiatus for Christmas.

Sidney Crosby (87) of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates the Stanley Cup Final victory over the Nashville Predators on June 11 2017.

“We’re definitely excited about the break, but I think we’re all encouraged by the way we’re playing and want to keep going,” Crosby stated, via Pens Inside Scoop on X. “So it’s good to get some momentum before the break and just continue to build off of that when we come back.“

Positive side to the break

The recess is experienced differently by every team. For the Penguins, it may seem like an unnecessary delay to their unstoppable rhythm, while other franchises (ahem, the New York Rangers) are extremely grateful for the chance to take a moment to wind down and search for answers.

However, even for sides in hot streaks as Pittsburgh, there are many positives to the break, aside from the gift-opening.

“With the break, (you want to) leave it all out there,” Penguins star Sidney Crosby admitted. “You’re not saving it for anything. You get a break. I think that should be the mentality every night, but definitely when you have a break. You don’t want to have a bad game then have to sit on that.”

Crosby ties Mario Lemieux’s assists record

During the Penguins 7-3 win over cross-state rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers, ‘Sid The Kid’ registered a goal and three assists. Crosby reached 1,033 assists with the Black and Yellow, tying legendary franchise player and owner Mario Lemieux for the most in franchise history.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates after Rickard Rakell #67 scored a goal against the San Jose Sharks in the first period at SAP Center on February 14, 2023.

“I didn’t ever think about that,” Crosby said postgame, via NHL.com. “I dreamed of playing in the NHL and I’m grateful for that, for all these years. I don’t think about where I am on the list. To be with Mario, though, is pretty cool. Like I said, I never would’ve expected that, so yeah, that’s just a bonus.”

While Crosby’s humble comment doesn’t do his accolade justice, coach Mike Sullivan stated a powerful message on the Penguins captain’s milestone.

“I just think it’s elite company,” Sullivan stated. “It’s just one more piece of evidence to suggest that Sid is one of the very best players of all time. And, as we know, Mario is as well.”

Upon their return from Christmas break

The Penguins will close out 2024 with a home-and-away double-header against the New York Islanders on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29. The Penguins will then ring out the year against the Detroit Red Wings on New Year’s Eve.

