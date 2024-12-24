Anthony Davis expresses displeasure with Lakers' turnovers in loss to Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers’ three-game winning streak came to an end after a physical battle against the Detroit Pistons at Crypto.com Arena. Despite the narrow loss, turnovers became the defining factor, and Anthony Davis made it clear the team must address their sloppiness with the ball moving forward.

Turnovers proved costly for the Lakers, as they committed 20 miscues, leading to 28 points for the Pistons. The visitors’ physical play disrupted Los Angeles throughout the game, including Davis, who had four turnovers himself.

“We were just loose with the ball,” Davis said in his postgame comments. “I had maybe four. We were trying to make the right plays, but they do a great job of creating turnovers. It’s hard to win a game with 20, but we just got to be better with the basketball. Everybody.”

The Lakers’ defensive performance was solid in half-court sets, but Davis acknowledged turnovers as the decisive factor. “That’s kind of what was the difference in the game,” he added. “When we were in the half-court, we were pretty good defensively, but the turnovers were a big part of why they won.”

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers go for the loose ball in the first half at Crypto.com. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Davis’ plan to counter physical defenses

While the Lakers kept the game close, Davis highlighted the need for a more physical response to aggressive defensive teams like the Pistons.

“Be strong with the ball,” Davis said. “Teams are going to watch film and look at this game, thinking that’s the game plan—to come in and be physical so we’ll turn the ball over. We just have to be physical with the basketball. Set the guys up. Not just playing so loosely. And how we counteract that is to be physical back.”

Turnover troubles plague the Lakers again

Turnovers aren’t typically a long-term issue for Los Angeles, as the team ranks eighth in the NBA for fewest turnovers per game. However, this isn’t the first time sloppy ball-handling has cost them. Earlier in the season, the Lakers committed 22 turnovers in a 97-87 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After that loss, Davis dismissed turnovers as a major concern. “I don’t think it’s a concern,” he said at the time. “We’ve been really good taking care of the basketball. Just turned it over tonight.”

In the latest loss to the Pistons, Austin Reaves was among the players most affected by Detroit’s aggressive defense. Reaves, who committed six turnovers—a career-high—took responsibility for his struggles after the game.

“I just think they are a really aggressive defensive team. Myself personally, I didn’t handle it well,” Reaves admitted. “I played not good. I know I gotta be better to help us be successful.”

As the Lakers look ahead, addressing these issues will be crucial to maintaining their success. With Davis urging the team to tighten their game and respond with equal physicality, the Lakers must find a way to turn this lesson into progress as the season unfolds.