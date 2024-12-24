Former USMNT forward slams Lionel Messi and Inter Miami's 2024 campaign

Inter Miami enjoyed one of their most successful seasons in club history, despite an early exit in the MLS Cup playoffs following a first-round loss to Atlanta United. Lionel Messi and his teammates secured the Supporters’ Shield and set a new record for the most points in an MLS regular season. However, former USMNT star Herculez Gomez voiced harsh criticism of Messi and Miami’s performance.

“Inter Miami has the best player of all time on their roster, who, by the way, is league MVP. They gave you the keys to the kingdom—not to bow out in three games to Atlanta United, a 9th-place team coached by Rob Valentino, who was no longer even the interim coach. In three games, they couldn’t beat Brad Guzan,” he said on ESPN’s Futbol Americas podcast.

He continued, “It’s one of the biggest failures in MLS history, and you damn well know it. Every exec, including Don Garber, was pulling their hair out. You had one job. It’s one of the biggest failures I’ve seen in North American sports in quite some time.”

Despite the criticism, Messi delivered an exceptional season, leading MLS with 36 goal contributions (20 goals, 16 assists) in just 19 matches (1,485 minutes), the fifth-highest single-season total in league history. This achievement came despite injuries and international duty for the Copa América.

Following Inter Miami’s elimination, Messi posted an optimistic message on Instagram: “We’ve finished a season where we continued to grow as a club, and although we achieved some goals, we wanted more. Thank you to everyone who supported and stood by us. Now, we’ll prepare to come back stronger next year.” Currently, the 37-year-old is on vacation with his family and will return in January to begin pre-season training for the 2025 MLS campaign.

Miami’s challenging 2025 schedule

Inter Miami’s 2025 season promises to be demanding. Alongside their MLS commitments from February to October, the team will compete in three additional tournaments. Their CONCACAF Champions Cup journey begins with opening-round matches in February, followed by the Leagues Cup in July and August, which features teams from MLS and Liga MX.

The highlight of their calendar will be the FIFA Club World Cup, where Miami will face some of the world’s top clubs. Miami will start their participation at home against Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahly.

Who will Miami face during the preseason?

Inter Miami’s pre-season schedule includes historic matchups. For the first time, they will face two-time Liga MX champion Club América on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking Miami’s debut in the city. Additionally, the club will meet Orlando City SC on Friday, Feb. 14, at the 75,000-capacity Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

